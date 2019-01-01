SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah will no longer recommend that schools allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to come to class following pushback from doctors and educators.

The state issued a new recommendation Thursday that any student or teacher who has come into close contact with a confirmed case should quarantine at home for 14 days.

The change in guidelines comes one week after Gov. Gary Herbert and health officials announced a modified quarantine option for exposed students who don’t have symptoms to attend school.

Herbert also announced that the process for implementing mask mandates on the local level will be further streamlined and no longer require state approval.