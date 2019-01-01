UTAH — The Utah National Guard will be deployed on Friday to assist in cleanup following the damage caused by the severe downslope wind event which occurred on September 8th and the morning of September 9th, along the corridor between Salt Lake City and Logan.

Governor Gary Herbert said that Utah Department of Transportation employees and members of his own staff also spent the afternoon on Thursday volunteering with cleanup efforts.

“I appreciate the versatile service they continually have rendered to Utahns”, “Utah Department of Transportation employees and members of my staff have spent this afternoon volunteering with cleanup efforts as well.”, his post to Twitter stated.

Peak wind gusts spanning between 70 and 99 miles-per-hour were recorded during the 36 hour event.

“In viewing some of the storm damage today, I was astounded by the resiliency of Utahns—despite the frequent trials we’ve faced. This determined nature is evident across generations in our state. Like those who have come before, I know we can make the best of this situation.”, Herbert tweeted mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Governor Herbert issued an executive order on September 9th declaring a state of emergency in response to the windstorm. Issuing the declaration expedites the use of state resources and federal resources as they are needed.