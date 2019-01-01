KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A Utah-based watchdog group has asked Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt to resign because of her support for a concert that could attract hundreds of people.

Witt expressed her support for the May 30 concert in a statement last week.

The progressive Alliance for a Better Utah group says the concert could put residents’ health and lives at risk amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they expect up to 800 people.

Witt acknowledged public health concerns and added that residents are encouraged to use good judgment and make the best call for themselves and family.

She has said that the event is legal.