KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A Utah mayor will allow a country music concert protest event to go forward, defying newly loosened health rules aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt acknowledged Thursday the May 30 event would violate current state directives but told the Salt Lake Tribune she believes she needs to support people’s First Amendment rights.

She is also running for Congress, and her opponents questioned whether her approval of the show by well-known Nashville-based singer Collin Raye was politically motivated and could prove risky for public health.

Though Republican Gov. Gary Herbert is loosening many restrictions, the show will likely violate rules against gatherings of more than 50 people.

