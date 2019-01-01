SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A Salt Lake City man faces criminal charges for shooting at a stolen truck fitted with a snowplow after it crashed into his SUV.

At least one shot fired by 55-year-old Jon Michael Clara on Nov. 23 struck a family’s car, passing between those inside but shattering a windshield, and depositing glass in a 12-year-old girl’s hair.

Clara’s faces felony discharge of a firearm charges.

His attorney, Clayton Simms, says Clara acted in self defense. KUTV-TV reports that Simms has said previously that his client fired because he feared the truck was turning around to come back toward him.

Police did not locate the person who was driving the truck.