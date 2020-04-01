PROVO, Utah (AP) — An 18-year-old Utah man was rescued from a mine shaft after he was unable to climb his way out.

The man was not injured or trapped but did not make an attempt to climb out of the mine on Tuesday because he did not feel safe without assistance, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is currently unknown how the man became stuck in the mine shaft, KUTV-TV reported.

The man’s friend told authorities he was going to lower a rope to help him up, but search and rescue officials advised against it. Rescue crews then arrived on the scene and used proper equipment and lights to save the man.

The mine shaft, named Colorado No. 2, is in the Provo metropolitan area.