Utah man pleads guilty to killing teen girl to silence her

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to killing a 15-year-old girl who threatened to tell police he had sexual encounters with her.

The Deseret News reports 26-year-old Shaun Patrick French pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

French admitted to waiting for 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw to return home from school before killing her with a knife in May 2018.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in a plea deal. French will instead spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say French began having physical relations with Baleigh when she was 14 and he would not accept their breakup.

Source: Deseret News