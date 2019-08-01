LAYTON, Utah (AP) — A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died. Investigators believe 55-year-old Larry M. Adams was jogging on Antelope Island west of Layton when he had a suspected encounter with a bison.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources say Adams was hurt and calling for help when two women heard him and called 911.

Park officials say the man’s wounds were consistent with a possible encounter with a bison.

KUTV-TV reports there were no witnesses to the suspected attack. It was not immediately clear why the man was unable to relay his story to authorities.

Source: KUTV-TV