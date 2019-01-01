Utah man convicted of hate crimes for attack at tire shop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man has been found guilty of three hate crimes for shouting that he wanted to “kill Mexicans” before attacking three Latinos at a tire shop.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Alan Dale Covington was convicted of attacking Jose Lopez and his 18-year-old son with a metal pole in November 2018. Court documents show that Covington went to another auto shop two days earlier allegedly screaming similar slurs.

Defense attorneys countered that Covington was suffering from delusions. They expect to appeal.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune