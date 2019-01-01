SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police say a Utah man who was hired to inst all garage doors acquired supplies by stealing doors from homes under construction.

The Deseret News reported police arrested 35-year-old Justin Thomas Strasburg. A police affidavit says Strasburg was arrested May 7 while in possession of about $1,500 in stolen garage door components.

Authorities say that after his release from the Salt Lake County Jail, a Utah County sheriff’s detective posed as a garage door buyer and met him Tuesday. Police say Strasburg fled from the officer and was apprehended after a vehicle and foot chase.

Source: Deseret News