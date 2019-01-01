SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah have arrested a man after police accused him of burning two toddlers with hot water.

KUTV-TV reported that 24-year-old Austin Woolsey was arrested Tuesday and faces two felony counts of child abuse.

The relationship between Woolsey and the children is unclear. Police said both children were taken to a hospital in Washington County with second-degree burns.

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy had a large burn on his left side from under his arm and across the side of his torso to the diaper line and a 3-year-old boy had burn marks on his forehead and neck.

Woolsey didn’t return request for comment.

Source: KUTV-TV