SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah have arrested a man after police accused him of burning two toddlers with hot water.
KUTV-TV reported that 24-year-old Austin Woolsey was arrested Tuesday and faces two felony counts of child abuse.
The relationship between Woolsey and the children is unclear. Police said both children were taken to a hospital in Washington County with second-degree burns.
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy had a large burn on his left side from under his arm and across the side of his torso to the diaper line and a 3-year-old boy had burn marks on his forehead and neck.
Woolsey didn’t return request for comment.
Source: KUTV-TV