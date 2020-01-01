SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah’s state liquor regulator wants to implement curbside pickup and online sales of alcohol, but the state agency needs funding from the Legislature.

KSTU-TV reported Tuesday that some state legislators are apprehensive about the idea. Utah remains one of the most restrictive states about alcohol in the country.

Still, Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control deputy director Cade Meier said he is confident that curbside and online alcohol purchasing would be implemented in the state.

The plan needs funding from the Legislature to hire staffing and design an online ordering site.

The Legislature has refrained from permitting restaurants or bars from serving to-go alcohol during the pandemic.

Source: KSTU-TV