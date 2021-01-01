Utah Legislature to wrap up business for the year

Utah Legislature to wrap up business for the year

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its business for the year Friday.

Lawmakers have already tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was conducted partially remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has removed requirements for gun owners to get a permit to carry concealed weapons, decided against banning transgender teenagers from girls sports teams and passed a watered-down version of a plan to change the name of Dixie State University in southern Utah.

They have also voted to approve a nearly $100 million tax-cut package, pass new regulations for treatment centers for troubled teenagers and restrict access to mug shots.