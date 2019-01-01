SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Lawmakers in Utah have passed a tighter ban on personalized license plates that have disparaging words or messages after a plate spelling out ‘deport’em’ sparked debate on social media.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Friday vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert.

It would ban plates that disparage anyone based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, citizenship status or a physical or mental disability.

It would also allow references to the state gun, creating an exception from a provision banning weapons references following appeals from gun advocates.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune