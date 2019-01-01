SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah lawmakers have taken a first step toward banning police officers from placing their knees on the necks of people being detained in the type of chokehold used by a Minnesota police officer in the death of George Floyd.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah Legislature’s Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee has approved a bill opposing the maneuver as a valid form of restraint.

The full Legislature is scheduled to consider the measure during a special session Thursday. Under the legislation, police officers would be investigated by a county attorney for using the prohibited chokehold.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune