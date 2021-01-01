SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A Utah legislative committee has passed a bill that would increase penalties and eliminate bail for rioting in response to last year’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

KUER-FM reported Thursday that Republican state Sen. David Hinkins presented the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee with members of the neighborhood watch group United Citizens Alarm. Casey Robertson, who formed the citizen group after a motorist was shot by protesters in Provo last year, said the bill will make people think twice about rioting.

The legislation would also give immunity to someone driving a car who hits or kills a protester if the driver fears for their life.

Source: KUER-FM