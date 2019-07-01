SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah leaders have repealed a tax reform package that came under widespread criticism.

The Deseret News reports that the state Legislature’s vote came Tuesday after a report from state elections officials that enough voter signatures had been verified to put a citizens referendum seeking to repeal the tax reform on the November ballot.

The tax reform package included reducing income taxes while raising sales taxes on food, gas and some services. But many Utah residents opposed it.

The repeal was signed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert.

Source: Deseret News