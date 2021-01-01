SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah state lawmakers approved the creation of two new state parks on Thursday.

The new Utahraptor State Park will be located in the Dalton Wells area in Grand County near a large deposit of dinosaur bones in the eastern part of the state.

The Lost Creek Reservoir in Morgan County will be renamed the Lost Creek State Park.

The bill was passed 63-9 in the House. The state will designate $36.5 million for the two state parks. The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk for signing.

KSTU-TV reported that supporters for the creation of the Utahraptor State Park hope to preserve fossils that are currently being stolen from the area.

Source: KSTU-TV