SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah lawmakers on Wednesday recognized the 150th anniversary of Utah granting women the right to vote.

A Utah woman cast the first ballot under a women’s suffrage law days after the 1870 measure was passed.

Utah was also the second state to extend the right to vote to women, after Wyoming. Utah lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve a resolution honoring the women who contributed to women’s suffrage.

Educators in period clothing also discussed the history of women’s suffrage with students visiting the capitol. Meanwhile, Republican state leaders appear unlikely to advance a measure seeking to have Utah ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.