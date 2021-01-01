Utah lawmakers push for $100M in tax cuts for some residents

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah legislative leaders have announced a nearly $100 million package of tax relief bills involving families with children, veterans and older residents receiving Social Security.

Republican Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said the groups are vital to the community.

The package includes three Republican-sponsored bills that would allocate about $55 million toward families, about $20 million toward older residents on Social Security and about $44 million toward veterans.

Some have questioned why there are not further tax cuts since new revenue estimates show that lawmakers have an additional $1.5 billion to spend this year because the economy is improving faster than predications despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News