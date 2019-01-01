SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Abortion clinics would be required to cremate or bury fetal remains and women would have to get an ultrasound before the procedure under proposals approved by lawmakers in Utah this week, over objections that the new rules would erode access to abortion.

The Legislature passed the bill regulating the disposal of fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage Friday.

Another bill requiring a provider to display ultrasound images and make the fetal heartbeat audible passed the House on Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.

Lawmakers are also separately considering a complete abortion ban this year, with some exceptions, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.