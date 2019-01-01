SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The cost of insulin has decreased for diabetes patients and their families in Utah after a bill was passed capping copayments at $30 a month.

The cost could be lower if insurers place the treatment in a lower-cost drug tier and waive deductibles. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the bill would also allow state employees to purchase insulin at a discounted rate and permits pharmacists to refill expired prescriptions on an emergency basis.

The state Legislature approved the bill Tuesday. The bill will next head to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune