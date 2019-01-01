Utah lawmakers get tough on pornography, ease up on polygamy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah lawmakers have voted to put new regulations on pornography and remove some on polygamy in separate proposals moving quickly through the Legislature.

Senators voted Tuesday to remove the threat of jail time for consenting adult polygamists. Supporters argue the step would allow people in communities that practice plural marriage to report abuses without fear of prosecution.

Later, House lawmakers approved a proposal to require warning labels on pornography.

A majority of people in Utah belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which had an early history of polygamy but has forbidden it for more than a century.

The church declared pornography a public health crisis in 2016.