Utah law will allow public to request reviews of open cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A new Utah law will enable family members of crime victims to request a review of cases that have been stalled for more than a year.

KUTV-TV reported the law allows family to check on the progress of felony cases including homicides and missing persons.

Under the law, families or victims whose cases meet a specific criteria can write to investigating agencies to begin a review.

Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler co-sponsored the law and says families should not have to wait years to know whether an investigation has stalled.

