UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah launched a new cell phone app Wednesday to track coronavirus symptoms and identify people who may have been exposed, known as contact tracing.

The state has contract worth up to a $2.75 million with the social-media company Twenty, which built an app called “Healthy Together.” People who download it will get daily reminders to self-report any symptoms, then be directed to testing if they’re at risk.

If a case is confirmed, the app will use cellphone location data to trace back everyone they may have exposed to the virus, even those people who they don’t know or never spoke with.