SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say an infant was in critical condition after police rescued the boy from a submerged car in a Utah pond.

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to Golf in the Round in South Salt Lake and found a car upside down in a retention pond.

A woman told police a child was still inside the vehicle. Officers went into water and broke out a back window to retrieve the infant, who was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Police say 28-year-old Brittanie Miloshevsky was arrested for DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, child endangerment and criminal mischief.