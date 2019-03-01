SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Lawmakers in the Utah House have passed an updated bill to ban minors from using tanning beds even with parental consent.

The Deseret News reports an earlier version of the bill that would have prohibited minors from using tanning beds even with a doctor’s note was defeated earlier in the current legislative session.

The new version of the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Daw struck the provision regarding doctor permission. Several Republican legislators who originally voted against Daw’s bill say protecting children from skin cancer is more important than a debate about government control and parental rights.

Source: Deseret News