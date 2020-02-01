SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah House committee has narrowly approved a bill that would require new online devices sold in the state to automatically activate protections against accessing adult content.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the measure that passed by a single vote Thursday would require every new mobile phone and tablet sold in Utah after Jan. 1, 2022, to have adult content filters turned on at the time of purchase.

The restriction would not go into effect until five other states passed similar measures.

Two Republicans joined three Democrats voting against the proposal, which is headed to the full Utah House.

