SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The Utah House has advanced a bill to help enforce laws banning the use of hand-held cellphones while driving.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the House has endorsed the bill and forwarded it to the Senate.

The bill overcame previous arguments that the legislation would do little to change driver behavior or would interfere too much with personal freedom. Hand-held cellphone use while driving has been illegal in Utah since 2007 but can only be enforced simultaneously with another moving violation such as speeding.

Changes to the new bill included reducing penalties many Republicans said were too harsh.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune