SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A proposal to study medical treatment for transgender minors has been voted down at the Utah House.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Republican sponsor Rep. Brad Daw said he wanted to research the issue because some of the medications prescribed for transgender youth concerned him.

Daw had originally considered proposing a ban on minors taking medical steps toward transitioning, but ultimately proposed researching the issue instead.

The group Equality Utah applauded the defeat of the bill, and also thanked Daw for responding to the concerns of transgender people when he proposed a softer version of his original plan.

