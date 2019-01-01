SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the Utah House of Representatives and will go the governor for his signature.

The Deseret News reports the House passed the legislation Wednesday with only one dissenting vote.

Despite the passage of the bill supporting a permanent change from standard time to daylight saving time, the measure requires further action before implementation.

If Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signs the legislation, Congress and at least four Western states would need to take action in order for the bill to take effect.

Daylight saving time begins March 8 this year.

Source: Deseret News