SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By AMY JOI O’DONOGHUE (AP) — When COVID-19 swept into the United States last year, the domestic supply chain for food and all manner of products took a tectonic hit, underscoring just how vulnerable the country is when it comes to getting goods to market.

The Deseret News reports some of those most hardest hit were ranchers and farmers who struggled to either find buyers for meat, dairy or produce, or get their actual product processed.

Since then, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has been on a mission to correct that trajectory, scoring a big win in April with the opening of the nation’s only commercial wool testing laboratory — Wasatch Wool Laboratories in Midvale.

Source: AP, Deseret News