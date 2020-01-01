SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah’s health department has placed the state’s first order for coronavirus vaccines. They could arrive as early as mid-December.

Hospital leaders say the first doses in Utah will go to front-line health care workers such as doctors and nurses in emergency departments. They will also be given to urgent care facilities and COVID-19 units as well as their housekeeping employees.

Five hospitals that experienced the highest COVID-19 response will be first to receive doses.

Each hospital is expecting to receive several thousand doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Officials did not say how many doses each hospital will receive.