SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based health care organization will send two coronavirus response teams of medical workers to New York hospitals that are suffering from staffing shortages because of the outbreak. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Intermountain Healthcare announced the 50-member teams will be deployed for two weeks. The Utah personnel will work with New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health in the New York City area beginning early next week. Intermountain says the New York health care providers will attempt to support Utah when the state faces its own expected surge of virus patients. Intermountain says hundreds of its medical workers expressed a desire to help.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune