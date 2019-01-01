SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah voters are headed to the polls to cast their votes in the state’s first presidential primary held on Super Tuesday, the high-profile series of contests held in delegate-rich states.

The Democratic front-runner is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, though Utah voters have also been courted by moderates in the weeks leading up to the contest.

While Sanders has a deep well of popularity with the state’s left-leaning voters, some in the Republican majority have not fully embraced President Donald Trump and moderates see an opportunity to woo middle-of-the-road voters with a pitch that they offer the best chance to unseat the president.