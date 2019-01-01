Utah has highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases at 343

SALT LAKE CITY (AP, The Spectrum) — Utah has recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since daily counts began in March.

Utah Department of Health officials say 343 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says “one day does not make a trend” and cautions against jumping to conclusions about the increase.

The new data brings the total number of cases in Utah since the pandemic began to 9,264.

There have been 107 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of one after a Salt Lake County woman who was living in a long-term care facility died.

Source: The Spectrum