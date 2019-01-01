SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Four people have died in Utah from complications associated with the coronavirus. State officials on Monday warned people to continue staying in their homes to prevent the disease from spreading and eventually sickening more people than the health care system can handle.

More than 800 people in Utah have tested positive for the disease. A relatively low 8% require hospitalization. But if that rate holds steady as the number of cases increases, state epidemiologist Angela Dunn says hospitals will be overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gary Herbert says more than half of the state’s cases are people younger than 44.