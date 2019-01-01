PROVO, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah have said thousands of people attended a Halloween party near Utah Lake, days after organizers claimed the event was canceled.

Utah County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies learned about the large party Saturday near Utah Lake around 10 p.m. when a woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after crowd surfing, falling and being knocked unconscious.

FOX 13 reported the woman is out of the hospital and is doing okay.

Cannon said the party was shut down shortly after because the event organizers did not have a permit to host a large-scale event.

No one was arrested, but the organizers could face criminal charges for violating public health orders.

_____

Source: Deseret News