SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah Department of Health report of a coronavirus death Sunday brought the state’s number of deaths for a seven-day period to the highest mark since the pandemic outbreak began in March.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the latest fatality related to the coronavirus was one of 37 in a week. The second highest number of deaths occurred in the previous week, when the deaths of 32 people were attributed to the virus.

The most recent victim was a Davis County woman in a long-term care facility. The state heath department says 203 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

