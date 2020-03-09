SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By Jasen Lee (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert has presented the Utah Medal of Valor to a National Guardsman who saved the lives of at least a half-dozen people after a gunman began firing into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017.

The Deseret News reports Sgt. Chasen Brown was attending the music festival when the shooting began. Officials said he immediately started rendering aid to those wounded by the gunshots while still under a constant barrage of gunfire, saving at least six people during the country’s worst mass shooting.

Brown declined to speak about that tragic day, but members of his chain of command lauded his character and brave response.

Source: Deseret News