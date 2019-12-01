UTAH (AP) – Utah governor Gary Herbert has signed a sweeping overhaul of the state’s tax system that lowers income tax while increasing taxes on food, fuel and several services.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Republican Herbert defended the bill that cuts taxes by a net total of $160 million during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah.

The plan was criticized for raising taxes on groceries while benefiting wealthier Utah residents.

All of the declared GOP candidates for the 2020 governor’s race have announced opposition to the plan.

Efforts have begun to overturn it through a citizen referendum.