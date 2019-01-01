SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — The governor of Utah has signed bills that place new rules on abortion providers in the state and remove the threat of jail time for polygamists.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert approved bills over the weekend that make the penalty for multiple marriages similar to a traffic ticket, rather than a felony.

Herbert also signed new requirements for abortion clinics and other medical facilities to cremate or bury fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage, rather than dispose of them with medical waste.

Backers of that measure argued that it would be more dignified, though opponents have said it chips away at abortion rights.