SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah’s governor has released an annual budget proposal calling for a freeze on college and university tuition increases until a specific definition of higher education affordability can be established.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Republican Gov. Gary Herbert requested that the governing bodies of the state’s higher education and technical college networks be merged into a single oversight entity.

Herbert also asked for $400 million in public and higher education spending.

The $20 billion budget makes use of an estimated $682 million in surplus state revenue.

The budget proposal is the final one for Herbert, who is not seeking reelection.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune