SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has doubled down on his prediction that there will be gatherings without masks by the Fourth of July, contrary to predictions from the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Cox told reporters Thursday he’s feeling optimistic about the nation’s vaccine rollout.

His comments contradict predictions from Fauci who has said Americans may still be wearing masks outside their homes in 2022.

Cox tweeted on Tuesday that he is baffled by pessimism coming from Washington and that he believes people will be celebrating maskless in large groups by the Fourth of July.