Utah governor: No shutdown plan despite spread of virus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he has no plans to shut down the state economy and appears unwilling to make face masks mandatory despite a warning that a complete shutdown might be imminent if the state can’t stop a prolonged spike of coronavirus cases.

Herbert tweeted late Monday that he appreciated the analysis by state epidemiologist Angela Dunn that detailed the spread of COVID-19.

The infection rate and daily case count has doubled since many businesses reopened in mid-May.

Dunn recommended that the state reimpose some restrictions on businesses and gatherings unless the state lowers it’s weekly average to 200 cases per day by July 1.