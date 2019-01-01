SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is considering issuing a statewide mask mandate after discussing the issue with state legislators this week.

The Republican governor raised the possibility of a statewide order last week as the state has continued experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

He held a virtual meeting with House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuart Adams on Tuesday to discuss a potential state measure.

Herbert is also facing mounting pressure from the Utah Hospital Association which sent a letter Tuesday urging the legislative leadership to require Utah residents to wear masks.