SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor says he’s concerned that the U.S. decision to recommend a “pause” in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could make it more difficult to reach rural communities.

Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the single dose vaccine had helped expand vaccine administration to the state’s smaller, isolated towns that are harder to reach.

Cox also says that he is worried that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation could further fuel vaccine hesitancy concerns.

Newly reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been on a downward trend since January but have recently plateaued.