SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Friday he is “disgusted” after someone shot at a state health department office.

The agency says someone shot at its office in the Salt Lake City suburb of Millcreek with what appeared to be a pellet gun.

The vandalism occurred the night before the state reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count on Friday. Photos shared with Fox 13 show a damaged glass door and windows.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A health department spokeswoman says it is unclear if the shooting is related to any recent anti-mask protests at state health employees’ homes.

Source: KSTU-TV