SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor and governor-elect have condemned the attorney general’s decision to join a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential race results in four battleground states that President Donald Trump lost.

Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who will be taking the governor’s seat in January, released a statement Wednesday night saying that Attorney General Sean Reyes did not consult them before signing onto the amicus brief.

The state leaders called the lawsuit an “unwise use of taxpayers’ money.”

The lawsuit aims to invalidate 62 Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.