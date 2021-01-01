SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is urging residents and businesses to cut down on their water usage to combat the worst drought the state has experienced in decades.

Cox said Tuesday he will issue an executive order directing state agencies in northern Utah to only water outdoors twice a week and state agencies in southern Utah to water three times a week.

He says the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has also issued a fireworks ban for all state lands and unincorporated private lands to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The entire state is experiencing a drought. About 90% of Utah is in an extreme drought category.